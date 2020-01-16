A DRUGS trafficking operation that transported tonnes of narcotics between Alicante and France has been busted by National Police.

BUSTED: Police agents uncover over a tonne of drugs bound for France

A total of 18 arrests were reported, with detainees covering their tracks by posing as legitimate freight companies.

The gang had over four tonnes of hashish in transit and stored in buildings throughout the Costa Blanca, Granada and Zaragoza.

ON DISPLAY: Some of the four tonnes of hashish that was seized

Investigations began when 1,240Kg of hash was found across the border in a truck registered to various fictitious Spanish companies.

An industrial unit in Alicante was linked to the operations, and police surveillance recorded the gang’s every move.

HIDDEN: One of 32 vehicles used by the gang

Further links were uncovered in Malaga and Atarfe, Granada, where even more hiding places were found.

HIDDEN: Drugs in fake furniture

A truck was apprehended leaving Alicante, and agents found 1007kg of narcotics hidden in furniture destined for France, with another 612kg left at the warehouse and 1224kg in other locations.

National Police have said that the operation to conceal drugs in hidden compartments and vehicles was carried out in San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante.

Seven properties across Spain, 32 vehicles and multiple bank accounts are being investigated.

Of the 18 arrested, eight of which are from Alicante, 14 have been detained.

