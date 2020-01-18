HAVING reached epidemic levels in the Murcia region earlier this week, the outbreak of influenza has spread throughout the country.

Health ministers in the region now admit that between 400 and 500 people are being dealt with every day.

And with epidemic threshold at 55 people per 100,000, the national figure is now at 106, with the worst-affected regions being Asturias and Navarra.

DEADLY: 57 died from flu-related complications in 2019.

Murcia’s neighbouring coastal region of Valenciana, Catalunya and Andalucia have yet to reach official epidemic levels, but it is thought to be only a matter of time.

Last year, 57 people died from flu-related complications to already existing conditions.

Health authorities are reminding the public that plenty of flu vaccinations are available, at health centres and at pharmacies.