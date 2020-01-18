UK supermarket giant, Spar, has confirmed it is opening four new stores across western Spain and in Andalucia.

The four new stores, are set to join the newly opened store in Spain’s Murcia and the newly renovated store in Aleje, Tenerife.

The plan is to open four new stores in Badajoz, Zarza de Granadilla, Caceres and Jerez de los Caballeros, as well as a new Eurospar store in Castuera.

SPAR: The chain is set to open a number of new stores across Spain

The new stores will be operated by Lider Aliment, A Badajoz based supermarket operator, and will feature state of the art technology, with energy-efficient cooling systems and LED technology on the shop floors.

Spar’s increasingly large presence is Spain has bolstered the UK’s infiltration into the Spanish market.

Iceland stores, operated by Overseas Supermarkets, are already a popular feature on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Also, Tesco-stocked stores are popping up across Andalucia, operated by The Food Co.