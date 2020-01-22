CREVILLENTE Guardia Civil have arrested two Algerians, suspected of a spate of robberies throughout Costa Blanca South and Murcia.
Investigations began when vehicles had been broken into in the Boch area of Crevillente.
Links were soon made to thefts in San Fulgencio and San Javier, in Murcia.
One trader alerted the police after he saw the two acting suspiciously, and agents quickly caught up with one after a foot chase, whilst his accomplice was found waiting in a nearby car.
Both were found to have been in possession of tools for going equipped.
Aged 38 and 52, they were released after appearing in court to face charges for a total of nine robberies.
Olive Press TV
Storm gloria destroys stable roof as British owner scrambling to rehome 11 horses in Alicante.
02:47
Massive fish hurled onto road by storm Gloria in Spain
00:27
A Guardia Civil captain has urged residents NOT to take selfies during gale force winds
01:34
Storm Gloria hits the Costa Blanca
01:31
Reporter nearly washed away as storm hits Javea's Arenal beach | Olive Press TV
01:00
Olive Press TV on site as storm breeches Denia beach walls
01:01
Tips for driving through standing water
01:50
Fire at Alicante Airport January 15 2020
00:41
Fire at Alicante Airport 2
00:11
How Spain killed off its coal industry | Olive Press TV Roundup Jan 3-10
04:01
Alcoy cavalcade of the Three Kings 2020 – Olive Press TV
03:58
BREXIT IS DONE: UK Ambassador says healthcare and rights protected in Olive Press roundup Dec 13-20
04:36
'Mass suicide'–expat campaign groups react to UK general election on Olive Press TV roundup Dec 6-13
05:26
Spain's secret climate crisis sees chemicals poisoning oceans and rivers
02:11