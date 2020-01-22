CREVILLENTE Guardia Civil have arrested two Algerians, suspected of a spate of robberies throughout Costa Blanca South and Murcia.

Investigations began when vehicles had been broken into in the Boch area of Crevillente.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: The two Algerians get arrested by Guardia Cicil

Links were soon made to thefts in San Fulgencio and San Javier, in Murcia.

One trader alerted the police after he saw the two acting suspiciously, and agents quickly caught up with one after a foot chase, whilst his accomplice was found waiting in a nearby car.

Both were found to have been in possession of tools for going equipped.

Aged 38 and 52, they were released after appearing in court to face charges for a total of nine robberies.

