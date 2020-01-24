A 77-YEAR-old man accused of murdering his wife has been denied bail in Granada.

The suspect’s wife, 73, was found dead in a pool of blood at the shared home in Caniles on Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil said there were no previous reports of abuse between the couple.

The alleged gender violence murder comes after a 40-year-old woman was killed by her partner in the same province in October 2019.

According to a recent report on the statistics of gender-based violence, there are 1,549 active cases in Granada alone.

The report comes from the Comprehensive Monitoring System for Gender Violence cases.

Each case is marked with a risk level, ranging from low to extreme.

There are currently 15 women deemed to be at a high risk of violence in the province, while none are deemed to be at extreme risk.

Across Spain, only 13 women are recorded as being at extreme risk.

The level of assessed risk denotes how much police protection a woman receives.