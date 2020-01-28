GUARDIA Civil in Ibiza have today told the Olive Press the body of a man washed up last week is ‘not confirmed’ as missing British man Kenny McPherson.

A source said ‘it is possible’ the body found on a Formentera beach last Friday is that of McPherson – who went missing on November 23 after going kayaking in Torrevieja – but that confirmatory DNA tests will take a week to return.

It comes as leading UK papers and Spanish press have already reported the body as being the 62-year-old Aberdeen man.

McPherson’s stepdaughter Anna Mitchell told the Mirror: “We were told on Saturday by the Foreign Office that the results of DNA tests would take about a week.

“We have received no official confirmation it’s my stepdad so the news has taken us a little bit by surprise.”

The news has nevertheless been reported as fact, despite Guardia Civil today saying ‘we cannot officially confirm the identity’.

The weather conditions were good when Kenny, full name Kenneth Dallas McPherson, left the marina but turned bad later in the day.

A land, sea and air search was organised at the time without success.

Formentera’s playa de ses Illetes is 205km from the Marina as the crow flies.