A ROMANIAN family posing as fundraisers for a deaf-and-dumb charity, have been detained after fleeing from Cabo de Palos, on the Mar Menor peninsula.

ARRESTED: Three other family members questioned

One woman was arrested and three members of her family are also being questioned about various other offences.

Guardia Civil swooped on January 23 after being alerted by concerned members of the public reported they were pick-pocketing and harassing people.

The family fled at high speed towards the nearby motorway but were quickly apprehended by agents.

The car containing two men and two women was found to have hundreds of flyers in the boot, all representing a fake charity for deaf and dumb people.

Police report that the family had travelled all the way from their registered home in Elche, Costa Blanca.

The Guardia are reminding people to be extra vigilant if approached by seemingly-friendly strangers, especially if raising money for charities.

