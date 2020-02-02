TODAY is the last chance for Olive Press readers to attend one of Costa Blanca’s biggest food festivals.

Orihuela’s annual Mercado Medieval started on Friday, January 31, but ends today – after only three days.

This newspaper attended, and captured just some of the celebrations.

Festivities included street dancing by some of the city’s historical characters, live cooking demonstrations, a children’s mini fairground and hundreds of food stalls.

One of the many foodstuffs on offer was an array of artisan sausages, ranging from curry flavour to onion and garlic.

We asked if the chorizo-style sausages were made by the stall-holder himself, but he explained they’re home-made by his family and he was only the salesman – because he was the most handsome of the brood!

Other foods included various herbs and spices, fresh and cooked meats, liquorice, toffee apples and dozens of different types of chocolate.

If any readers do plan on going to Orihuela’s Medieval Market today, do go early to get a good parking spot.

And if you take any good pictures, feel free to share them with us – just send them to newsdesk@theolivepress.es