SO hows the diet going? Have all your good intentions started to wane? This is the week nine out of ten of us who started a weight loss plan at the beginning of the year fall off the wagon. It’s common sense that most diets will work, but not always. Here is the pick of the bunch:

1. The No plan diet plan

Jennifer Aniston

Celeb fan – It’s how Jennifer Aniston stays slim and Benedict Cumberbatch is a devotee Intermittent fasting is a dietary strategy that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. There are variations including the 16/8 method, which involves limiting your calorie intake to 8 hours per day, and the 5:2 method, which restricts your daily calorie intake to 500–600 calories twice per week.

How it works: Intermittent fasting restricts the time you’re allowed to eat, which is a simple way to reduce your calorie intake. This can lead to weight loss — unless you compensate by eating too much food during allowed eating periods.

What’s to lose?: Studies say, intermittent fasting was shown to cause 3–8% weight loss over 3–24 weeks, which is a significantly greater percentage than other methods.Plus intermittent fasting can increase fat burning while preserving muscle mass.Its also been linked to anti-aging effects, increased insulin sensitivity, and improved brain health.

Any downside? In general, intermittent fasting is safe for most healthy adults. That said, those sensitive to drops in their blood sugar levels, such as people with diabetes, as well as pregnant or breastfeeding women, should talk to a health professional before starting intermittent fasting.

Verdict – Intermittent fasting cycles between periods of fasting and eating. It has been shown to aid weight loss and is linked to many other health benefits.

2.The ethical one

Simon Cowell

Celeb fan Simon Cowell lost 28lbs on plant based diet

Plant-based diets may help you lose weight. Vegetarianism and veganism are the most popular versions, which restrict animal products for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. However, more flexible plant-based diets also exist, such as the flexitarian diet, which is a plant-based diet that allows eating animal products in moderation.

How it works: There are many types of vegetarianism, but most involve eliminating all meat, poultry, and fish. Some vegetarians may likewise avoid eggs and dairy. The vegan diet takes it a step further by restricting all animal products, as well as animal-derived products like dairy, gelatin, honey, whey, casein, and albumin. There are no clear-cut rules for the flexitarian diet, as it’s a lifestyle change rather than a diet. It encourages eating mostly fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains but allows for protein and animal products in moderation, making it a popular alternative.

What’s to lose? A review of 12 studies including 1,151 participants found that people on a plant-based diet lost an average of 4.4 pounds (2 kg) more than those who included animal products. Plus, those following a vegan diet lost an average of 5.5 pounds (2.5 kg) more than peoople not eating a plant-based diet.pe

Any downside? Though plant-based diets are healthy, they can restrict important nutrients that are typically found in animal products, such as iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. A flexitarian approach or proper supplementation can help account for these nutrients.

Verdict – Plant-based diets restrict meat and animal products and so help the planet. Greta Thunberg would approve. Studies show that they aid weight loss by reducing your calorie intake and have been linked to many other benefits, such as a reduced risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, certain cancers, and diabetes.

3. The belly blaster

Halle Berry

Celeb fans – Halle Berry uses low carb eating plan to helpo her look good in a bikini at 53

Low-carb diets are among the most popular diets for weight loss. Examples include the Atkins diet, ketogenic (keto) diet, and low-carb, high-fat (LCHF) diet.

Some reduce carbs more drastically than others. For instance, very-low-carb diets like the keto diet restrict it to under 10% of total calories, compared with 30% or less for other types.

How it works: Low-carb diets restrict your carb intake in favour of protein and fat.They’re typically higher in protein than low-fat diets, which is important, as protein can help curb your appetite, raises your metabolism, and preserves muscle mass. In very-low-carb diets like keto, your body begins using fatty acids rather than carbs for energy by converting them into ketones. This process is called ketosis

What’s to lose?: Many studies say that low carb diets are more effective than low fat diets. What’s more, low-carb diets appear to be quite effective at burning harmful belly fat

Any downside?: In some cases, a low-carb diet may raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Very-low-carb diets can also be difficult to follow and cause digestive upset in some people .In very rare situations, following a very-low-carb diet may cause a condition known as, ketoacidosis..

Verdict – Low-carb diets restrict your carb intake, which encourages your body to use more fat as fuel. They can help you lose weight and offer many other benefits Research suggests that low-carb diets may reduce risk factors for heart disease, including high cholesterol and blood pressure levels. They may also improve blood sugar and insulin levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

4. The best for overall health

Penelope Cruz

Celeb fans Not surprisingly, Penelope Cruz who lost 28 lbs following the birth of her first baby. And Antonio Banderas stays trim for the red carpet ready by eating the Mediterranean way

The Mediterranean diet combines the eating habits of, Spain, France, Italy, and Greece. It is often described as an eating pattern rather than a structured diet. It’s just been voted 2020’s best diet plan by a panel of doctors, nutritionists and fitness experts. Though it was designed to lower heart disease risk, numerous studies indicate that it can also aid weight loss

How it works: The Mediterranean diet advocates eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, fish, seafood, and extra virgin olive oil.Foods such as poultry, eggs, and dairy products are to be eaten in moderation. Meanwhile, red meats are limited.Dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt, are allowed, but in moderation, as is alcohol.

What’s to lose?Though it’s not specifically a weight loss diet, many studies found that people who combined the Mediterranean diet with exercise or calorie restriction lost an average of 8.8 pounds (4 kg) more than those on a control diet.

Any downside? As the Mediterranean diet is not strictly a weight loss diet, people may not lose weight following it unless they also consume fewer calories.

Verdict The Mediterranean diet encourages eating plenty of antioxidant-rich foods, which may help fight inflammation and oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals. It has been linked to reduced risks of heart disease..|And hey, all those experts who keep voting it the best diet can’t all be wrong!

5. The blood pressure diet

Jennifer Hudson

Celeb fan American singer Jennifer Hudson has followed this plan to stay trim

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH diet, is an eating plan that is designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure, which is clinically known as hypertension.It emphasizes eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats and is low in salt, red meat, added sugars, and fat.Because you consume less calories it also helps you lose weight at a steady rate.

How it works: The DASH diet recommends specific servings of different food groups. The number of servings you are allowed to eat depends on your daily calorie intake.For example, an average person on the DASH diet would eat about 5 servings of vegetables, 5 servings of fruit, 7 servings of healthy carbs like whole grains, 2 servings of low-fat dairy products, and 2 servings or fewer of lean meats per day. In addition, you’re allowed to eat nuts and seeds 2–3 times per weekWhat’s to lose? Though not specifically a weight loss diet researchers found that people on the DASH diet lost significantly more weight over 8–24 weeks than people on a control diet

Any downside? While the DASH diet may aid weight loss, there is mixed evidence on salt intake and blood pressure. In addition, eating too little salt has been linked to increased insulin resistance and an increased risk of death in people with heart failure

Verdict The DASH diet is a low-salt diet that has been shown to aid weight loss. Studies have also linked it to additional benefits for your heart and reduced risks of other chronic diseases. The diet has been shown to reduce blood pressure levels and several heart disease risk factors.

If you have other medical conditions it is always best to consult your doctor before embarking on any diet or restrictive eating plan.