WEATHER alerts have been issued for the Costa del Sol and Mallorca today as 80km/h winds and high waves are expected.

AEMET has placed Mallorca on orange weather alert tomorrow with winds of up to 80km/h and six metre waves expected across the coast.

A yellow alert has also been issued for parts of Andalucia on Thursday as Spain’s weather agency AEMET predict strong winds and waves across the coast.

The coastal area of Axarquia, Malaga is expecting strong winds and waves of up to three metres while the Cadiz Strait is expecting winds of up to 80km/h.

The Mallorca alert is set in place until Wednesday night, while the Andalucian coast remains on yellow alert throughout Thursday.

This comes after parts of the Costa del Sol have experienced dense fog this week.

