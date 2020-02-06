AN EXPAT walking football team in Formentera del Segura has raised cash to buy an emergency defibrillator – something the village has always lacked.

THANKFUL: Formentera Local Police and the village mayor show their gratitude to Mick and the lads.

Mick Hyam, who referees many of the games, admitted, “We were surprised because even the medical centre didn’t have one!”

The sprightly 71-year-old told us that his wife had suffered heart problems in the past, and it got him thinking about first-aid and resuscitation.

IN ACTION: Formentera’s walking football team, playing earlier this week.

“We organised raffles and sales, and players’ subs all went to raising the €1,000 that was needed,” he said.

“When we handed it over to the local police to keep in their car, the mayor heard about it and came along to thank us,” he added.

