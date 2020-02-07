A HOTEL worker has been choked unconscious by his own tie during an unprovoked attack in Ronda.

According to Policia Nacional, the victim was set upon by a Spanish man, 37, while working in the historic city’s old town.

The suspect entered the hotel and made a beeline for the reception worker before strangling him with his tie and demanding he hand over his mobile phone.

The worker refused until he became unconscious.

The suspect then grabbed his phone and fled the scene.

He has already been arrested thanks to a swift response from police.

The alleged robber was reportedly seen hovering around the hotel in the moments leading to the assault.

He will face a judge next week.