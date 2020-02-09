FOR Olive Press readers wanting a hard copy of our newspaper in Costa Calida, we’ve partnered with two very well-known retailers in Mazarrón.

JUST OPENED: on Calle Thomas Alva Edison, 30868 El Puerto De Mazarrón

The Food Company, a.k.a. Tesco, and The Yorkshire Linen Company both have stocked our Costa Blanca South and Murcia edition since before Christmas.

This means that the physical copy of our popular ‘paper can now be collected from over 140 places from Santa Pola in the north, to the coastal town of Mazarrón in the south.

The Food Company, stocking largely Tesco products, opened on November 5 last year, and has been a hit with Brits ever since.

Online reviews read, “Well impressed, I was like a kid in a sweetie shop,” and, “Love this shop, very good value prices, not much different to the UK.”

As well as the Costa Calida store, The Food Company have another branch in Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

Our partners at Yorkshire Linen have their store at nearby Centro Comercial La Piramide in Mazarrón.

Stocking just what you’d expect, they also enjoy rave reviews on social media.

RAVE REVIEWS: “Absolutely amazing”

Shopper, Anne-Marie Greatley, enthused, “Absolutely amazing place to shop had everything we needed. The staff went out of their way to get everything we wanted – will be using them again.”

For readers that prefer the internet for their regular fix of Spain’s best news source for expats, you’ll be pleased to know that you’re in very good company.

Our website recently registered an incredible TWO MILLION hits in the space of a month.