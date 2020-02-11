INVESTIGATORS have once again inspected the pool which took the lives of three British holidaymakers in Mijas on Christmas Eve.

It comes after a Malaga judge allowed a ‘parallel’ probe be launched by the Diya family into how the pool at the Club La Costa World Resort could have killed dad Gabriel, 52, daughter Comfort, aged nine and her brother Emmanuel, 16.

The site was visited yesterday by an engineer, professional diver and an assistant.

The experts arrived at around 3pm and carried out several tests in front of the Diya family lawyer Javier Toro.

Guests of the hotel remained lounging on sunbeds as the diver entered the water for around half an hour.

He took photos of all areas of the pool, focusing on its suction systems and drains.

The group then introduced a piece of cloth into the water and analysed how it reacted to the suction system.

They then did the same with a swimming cap, similar to that of Comfort’s, which had been found by Guardia Civil officers in the main drain of the purification system following the tragic incident.

The family are refusing to accept the ruling by police that the triple drowning was due to a lack of swimming ability.

The team will have access to all of the swimming pools, as well as the engines, electrical panels and ‘any other areas deemed necessary.’

The judge has also ordered the resort to hand over all CCTV footage from 10am and 6pm on the day of the events to the family’s team.

Meanwhile, per request of the family, the tourism board will hand over all documents relating to the resort to check that it was in compliance with regulation and that it had informed the correct bodies that all three pools were in use.