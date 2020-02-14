THE extreme fog which closed Malaga airport earlier this month has returned.

Known as the taro, a word of Phoenician origin, the sea mist has taken the provincial capital by surprise this afternoon.

The phenomenon has been triggered by a warm south-easterly wind sweeping the cool surface of the sea.

For now, the brightness of day has meant visibility has not been severely affected.

However the fog could remain until tonight, meaning drivers should take care once the sun sets.

The taro occurs when the impact between the warm air and cool sea surface creates a mass condensation effect.

The mist also causes a surge in humidity, reaching 95% and in some parts 100%.

The fog is not expected to last for two days, as it did earlier in February, as the wind is moving more rapidly.