TWO people have been arrested for the exploitation of children in Mallorca.

The arrests of the 50-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man come as a result of the investigation for the gang rape of a girl on Christmas Eve.

Information received from those detained for the sexual attack on the young girl, which took place on Camp Redo, led them to a woman believed to be involved in the exploitation and prostitution of children.

Police have emphasised that the two arrested are not linked to the Christmas Eve attack.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the woman allegedly offered young girls to men for sex in exchange for money.

The man arrested, in addition to allegedly prostituting children is also accused of sexual abuse.

The arrests were carried out on February 10 in Palma and the investigation is ongoing.

