SMUGGLERS will find it harder than ever to bring tobacco into Spain after the authorities teamed up with wholesalers.

The Government of Gibraltar and HM’s Customs met up with Japanese Tobacco International (JTI) to sign an MoU in its bid to stop illegal trade of Tobacco.

The Memorandum of Understanding will promote information sharing, best practices and Customs training to recognise counterfeit tobacco.

“We are committed to working in partnership with the tobacco manufacturers to eradicate illicit trade in tobacco products,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“We continually review our procedures and legislation to ensure proper compliance with our laws and conditions of tobacco licences by all local entities involved in the tobacco business.”

Japanese Tobacco International is a tobacco manufacturer that owns different cigarette brands and sells tobacco to over 120 countries.

“It is vital that an active cooperation between Governments and the Tobacco industry should exist in order to combat all forms of illicit trade” said Tom Osborne, General Manager of JTI Iberia.

“Tobacco smuggling is a global problem, and highly organized gangs are behind it.”

Ian Monteith, JTI Anti-Illicit Senior Global Director added: “It’s not just tobacco smuggling, there are all sorts of commodities wherever they can make money.”

“As a global company I have over 50 people in my team gathering information which may be useful to Gibraltar Customs.

“We will share that and try to work in partnership to ensure that we’re protecting society, our brand and our customers.”

