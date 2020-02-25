AN individual has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Valenciana Community in eastern Spain.

Health officials have confirmed that the patient has been isolated at a hospital in Castellon.

Samples from the person have been sent to the national microbiology centre in Madrid, in line with protocol.

Meanwhile, El Mundo reports that the wife of the Italian doctor who tested positive in Tenerife has also been infected.

It comes as two more patients have been isolated in Sevilla and Cadiz while they await their test results.

