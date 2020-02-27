THE use of cars in Madrid has risen in recent years, whereas the use of public transport has declined.

People in the Spanish capital have moved away from public transport, with usage dropping by 8%, whereas the use of private vehicles on the other hand has risen by 5%.

This has been as a result of more people living and working in the city.

According to a mobility survey undertaken in 2018 by the Colegio de Ingenieros de Caminos, the Almendra central (within the M-30 motorway) has lost almost 4% of its population and more than 12% of its employment between 2004 and 2018.

This doesn’t mean that the city centre has emptied, but instead that they have been replaced by tourists and that Spaniards need to commute further for work.

As in other metropolitan cities, the staggering house prices have forced locals to move further out.

The Transport Minister, Angel Garrido, said: “We will work to continue promoting a culture of public transport.

He continued to say that the goal is to have ‘one in three trips made by public transport.’

There is also a stark contrast between the two genders, as women mostly walk (36%), whereas men mostly drive (44%).