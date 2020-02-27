TWO new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Madrid, bringing the total of infected people in Spain to 14.

Both patients are believed to have been infected by ‘contagion’ since they have not travelled to or from any of the ‘at risk’ areas such as Italy, Iran or South Korea.

Contagion is the spread of a disease from person to person through close contact.

Health bosses are now investigating any possible links the two new cases may have had with other patients who tested positive after returning from Italy.

It comes after a patient with the virus in Sevilla was the first to have not travelled from an at-risk area.

Investigators are still trying to track down the 62-year-old’s point of infection.

The probe includes a meeting he had for work in Malaga.

The coronavirus has now been detected in Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Sevilla and Castellon.

Meanwhile in Italy some 400 cases have been confirmed, with the number infected jumping by 25% in 24 hours.

Globally, more than 80,000 people have been infected across some 40 countries.