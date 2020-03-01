A MAN has tested positive for coronavirus at the hotel in the Canary Islands that was placed on lockdown.

The Italian national is part of the same group as the original four COVID-19 patients at Tenerife’s H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel.

The man, who has been in isolation since February 24, is to be taken to hospital.

Regional medical sources said he was ‘in a good state of health’.

This latest confirmed case brings the Canary Islands total confirmed cases to six – one in La Gomera and five in Tenerife.

A quick update for??citizens about the situation in H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife. Any??there who needs support should contact:

??Our Consulate +34 928 262 508

??Local authorities emergency helpline +34 900 112 061

??Our latest travel advice https://t.co/E8Qgk1XpDh pic.twitter.com/fZZkeW46yh — Hugh Elliott (@HughElliottUK) February 26, 2020 REACTION: British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott’s message for Brits in Spain

British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott said: “Still working hard with airlines/Spanish authorities to support British nationals/families in H10 Tenerife hotel and to plan for safe return.

“I’m sorry for ongoing uncertainty.

“We’ll be in touch as soon as we have more info.

“Any Qs: British Consulate Tenerife +34 928 262 508.”

Some of the 130 guests who had been cleared to leave the hotel were spotted emerging with suitcases on Saturday.

More than 700 tourists are still inside the hotel as part of their 14-day isolation period.

The ‘novel coronavirus’ has now killed 2,900 people worldwide, with 85,000 global cases.

Spain’s number of confirmed cases now stands at 49 people, with most of those linked to Italy, where Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak has claimed 21 lives and infected 900 people.