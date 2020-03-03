A 73-YEAR-OLD retired doctor is being treated for pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus in Malaga.

The patient was admitted to the University Hospital of Malaga on Sunday and is the first to be hospitalised over COVID-19 in the province.

Investigators are now attempting to trace back the individual’s point of infection.

It comes as the other cases in Andalucia have progressed well.

Of the other 13 confirmed cases, the majority are in stable conditions or showing no symptoms while the Marbella and Fuengirola patients continue to be isolated at home.

Between February 25 and March 1, the 061 emergency number received 1,017 calls related to coronavirus.

The number of infected in Spain has now reached 150.

It comes after Madrid saw its numbers almost double overnight to 46.