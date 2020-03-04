THE number of coronavirus cases in Spain has risen to 196 so far today.

It comes after three children tested positive and Galicia registered its first ever COVID-19 case.

A four-year-old girl in Madrid became the first child in Spain to test positive.

The young child from the Paraiso Sagrados Corazones school in the capital city tested positive along with her father and mother.

The daughter and father have a little cough while the mother has not shown any symptoms in several days.

The school has already alerted parents and initiated disinfecting protocols.

Elsewhere, a 16-year-old girl tested positive in Girona in Catalunya and as well as two minors from another school in Madrid.

Spain has yet to increase its response level which would require authorities to restrict large gatherings and potentially close schools.