A DOCTOR who went on the run for falsifying viagra prescriptions, has finally been caught four years later.

The medical expert worked at the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Sevilla, but vanished in December 2016 after being sentenced to four and a half years in prison for falsification of medical documents and an additional six months for fraud.

In addition, he was also fined €2,169, a sum he had to pay to the Andalucian Health Service.

He was found guilty of getting a colleague to fill out a prescription for 280 viagra tablets, claiming that they were for a relative of his (who was in fact dead), but instead sold them to patients.

This was repeated on another occasion with 244 pills.

Then began a journey of nearly four years of evading the authorities in small towns throughout Andalucia.

“He was able to escape on numerous occasions just as we were going to catch him,” said the Guardia Civil.

This was made possible by disguising himself numerous times, hiding in the boot of cars and even staying confined in an apartment for months without leaving.

Until finally the Guardia Civil managed to find him in Mollina, a small town with a population of 5,149 inhabitants in the province of Malaga and have now placed him in prison to serve out his five year sentence.

It is yet unclear if he will face any additional punishment for fleeing.