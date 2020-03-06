A GUARDIA Civil probe has been launched following a robbery at a tobacco shop in Andratx.

Investigators state that two hooded men had forced entry inside the store located on Carrer Mallorca by shattering its windows shortly after 3am this morning.

Completely shattering the storefront’s glass with a stone, the thieves raided the cash register and completely emptied the shelves and storeroom, which was stockpiled with hundreds of packets of cigarettes.

Dumping the stolen goods in a wheelbarrow, the men fled from the scene before emptying the cartons into the boot of a nearby car.

PROBE: Policia Local officers inspect the raided tobacco shop

Witnesses who had seen the theft unfold from their homes had contacted the emergency services with officers from the Policia Local arriving at the scene a short time later.

Here, the owner of the shop was able to confirm that over €500 was stolen from the till in addition to a significant number of cigarettes valued at more than €18,000.

With information from witnesses on the assailants’ getaway car, the Guardia Civil mounted several traffic controls in the surrounding area in a bid to catch the thieves.

However, this was unsuccessful and investigators believe that the men may live in close proximity to the shop.

They are now appealing for information from residents that were in the area at the time who may have seen two individuals acting suspiciously.

Anyone who is offered cigarettes at a discounted price has been urged to contact police.

CCTV footage from inside the store and in the vicinity is also being analysed.