MORE THAN €18,000 worth of damage was caused by a Romanian man who torched his own car for the insurance.

Not only was HIS car written off, but two more and an entire Los Montesinos block of flats, as the fire spread on the morning of February 16.

FOOTAGE: CCTV cameras catch the aftermath

The alleged perpetrator was arrested by the Civil Guard, who discovered the firestarter’s intention was to profit from a fraudulent insurance claim on the car.

Little did the 30-year-old expect an adjacent five-storey block of apartments to catch alight, with tenants having to be evacuated.

He and his Spanish accomplice were charged, released and now awaiting trial.