THE Spanish Golf Federation (RFEG) has postponed the Spanish Championships due to fears of coronavirus.

The tournament was due to take place at the end of the month, with the women playing on March 21 and 22 and the men on March 28 and 29.

The Federation released a statement: “We have taken a series of preventive measures suggested by the sport and health authorities.”

New dates for the championship have not been revealed, but it’s not expected to be anytime in the near future.

The RFEG has also agreed to postpone any meetings, presentations and seminars that it had organised for March.

This comes after La Liga announced that the next two fixtures will be played behind closed doors.