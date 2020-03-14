MARBELLA, Mijas and Estepona have all closed their beaches as of this morning amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

They join Velez-Malaga, Nerja and Torrox in carrying out the unprecedented measure which will prohibit any swimming or gathering until further notice.

Estepona and Marbella have also closed off public parks and shut down markets and sports centres.

It comes after all schools and education centres, libraries and senior centres were closed earlier this week in a bid to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz warned that the measures are meaningless if they are not backed up by responsible behaviour on the part of residents and visitors.

“We must take into account the gravity of the situation we are facing,” she said.

The holiday destination favourite has urgently purchased 8,000 litres of disinfectant product to eliminate the virus from bins, public spaces and infrastructure such as benches.

All bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Andalucia have been advised to remain closed however there is no strict order in force.

While some closed for two weeks from today, including at the Hotel Villa Padierna, other smaller and independent tapas bars have remained open in the likes of San Pedro.