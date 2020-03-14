HE is one of the UK’s most successful living sportsmen.

Now tennis legend and entrepreneur David Lloyd is serving up a new service to the Spanish property market.

The former Davis Cup captain – who went from winning Junior Wimbledon to launching the UK’s best known gym business – has teamed up with online property firm Sell4LessSpain.com.

Joining as an executive director, he is enthusiastic about the online business, which covers the entire Iberian peninsula.

LEGEND: Former tennis pro David Lloyd

“I am delighted to be part of the team at Sell4LessSpain,” he told the Olive Press this week.

“I believe the service the company provides is exactly what the Spanish market requires.”

He continued: “Sell4LessSpain is shaking up the traditional agent model in Spain – to the benefit of the consumer.

The commission fees agents charge for the work they do makes the cost prohibitive to many homeowners.

“Sell4LessSpain gives owners choice, and a wide exposure due to the extensive marketing presence we have across the major property portals!”

Sell4Less Spain is a UK company owned by two businessmen from London, both with homes in Andalucía. It has grown and reshaped since its initial launch in 2014 and reports to have saved customers over €4 million in commission and counting!

Customers can list their properties with Sell4LessSpain for free. The company uses all the major property search portals, including Rightmove Overseas, Kyero, Zoopla, ThinkSpain and many more to generate leads and gives customers options to have their properties shared with these portals.

Director Simon Pelling explained: “Having David on board gives our customers the reassurance they need from an online service. We are a real, what we do works, and we get results! We are not a “for sale by owner” site.”

Simon continued “In addition to our standard services we also offer services including viewings, photography & plans, EPC’s, legal assistance and much more. We are here to help at every stage of the process. We believe in providing a high quality service for a low monthly cost which we can sustain based on the volume of properties we represent”

Visit www.sell4lessSpain.com or call 951 490 285