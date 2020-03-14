A THIRD person has died in Andalucia from coronavirus as Spain enters lockdown.

The 89-year-old man in Jaen, was among the 304 who have tested positive in the region.

The Ministry of Health and Families confirmed the death at the Alto Guadalquivir Hospital.

Andalucia’s first two deaths came in Malaga.

There have been 35 new cases confirmed in Andalucia in the last few hours.

By province, the number of cases in Andalucia are as follows: Almeria 14; Cadiz 22; Cordoba 23; Granada 27; Huelva four; Jaen 34; Malaga 146; Seville 34.

New cases are expected following confirmation from the National Centre for Microbiology.

From February 25 to March 13, the Health call centres handled 30,548 queries about coronavirus, with 7,587 of those yesterday, according to Europa Press.