ALMOST every region in Spain has been placed on some form of weather warning from tomorrow.

Rain, snow and temperature drops are set to hit the country, with only the Canary Islands, the Basque Country, Murcia and Ceuta not having been placed on alert by weather agency AEMET.

In Andalucia, Granada and Almeria are on yellow alert for dangerous coastal conditions.

According to AEMET, the strong waves could be up to three metres in height, with the yellow-level warning in place from 2pm to 8pm on Monday.

The same level warning for strong winds have been activated in Zaragoza, Avila, Burgos, Leon, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Guadalajara, Caceres and Madrid.

Rough sea warnings are also in place in Barcelona, Gerona, Tarragona, La Coruna, Pontevedra and Melilla.

In terms of rainfall, the strongest and most persistent will be seen in the northern half of the Valenciana Community, southern Catalunya, Teruel and the Balearic Islands.

Yellow warnings for rain have been activated tomorrow for Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Ibiza and Formentera, Mallorca, Barcelona, ??Gerona, Lérida, Navarra, La Rioja, Alicante and Valencia.

The temperature drop from Sunday to Monday will be ‘remarkable and extraordinary’, AEMET said.

It means snowfall of more than 20cm is forecast on areas 800 metres above sea level across the Central, Iberian and Pyrenees plains.

The snow will affect, specifically, Huesca, Zaragoza, Asturias, Cantabria, Leon, Palencia, Salamanca, Valladolid, Cuenca, Lugo, Ourense, Madrid and Navarra (which will have a yellow level warning) and Teruel, Ávila, Burgos, Segovia, Soria, Guadalajara and La Rioja, all on orange warning for snowfall.

It comes as the country is currently in the grips of a coronavirus epidemic as cases neared 8,000 on Sunday.

Many scientists believe warmer temperatures can help reduce the risk of contagion of the virus, likely making the cold drop unwelcome news.