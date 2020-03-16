THE Director of Health has issued four indicators that mean you will need to self-isolate and call 111 on the Rock.

Although the Government has indicated most people will recover well at home if they are ‘not in a vulnerable category’ it is important to keep these four pointers in mind:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Nasal congestion or a runny nose

“At this critical time, it is important that we do all we can to support our healthcare workers by following their advice,” said the Director of Public Health.

“Stay at home and do not go to the hospital or Primary Care Centre with these symptoms unless specifically instructed to do so.

“This could save the life of someone you love.”

If you have these indicators and do not recover or get worse after ten days you need to call 111 again or contact a GP for advice so that medical professionals can help you out.

However, if after ten days you no longer have a high temperature, you can go back to your normal routine.

“It is important to know that coughs might last for several weeks after the COVID- 19 infection has cleared,” said the Director of Health.

“As long as you no longer have a fever after 10 days, there is no need for you to stay self-isolated.”

GO HOME: A pharmacy in Gibraltar puts tips on its shop window on Main Street

Help is at hand

The public can rest assured that healthcare workers involved in treating patients will be tested after seven days of self-isolation.

If they then test negative, then they will return the work.

The public is encouraged to support the healthcare staff as much as possible, with all the hard work they are putting in to get the population of Gibraltar over this tough time in our history.

In Spain, ambulance crews have been reduced to tears after people clapped at them from their balconies as they picked up a Coronavirus patient.

“If you are in self-isolation and need a prescription, a friend or family member can collect it for you,” said the Director for Health.

“Please remember to ask them to leave it on your doorstep and phone you to let you know it is there to pick up.

“If you don’t have someone who can collect prescriptions for you, please phone your pharmacist for advice.”

Useful numbers:

Sick notes: 200 07888

Repeat prescriptions: 200 07909 or email prescriptionrepeats@gha.gi

Evening GP telephone consultations/clinics (5-7pm): 200 07908

Emergency dental appointments: 200 07809 or 200 07962

From all at The Olive Press we are hoping that this time will pass quickly and things will get back to normal.

We will try to communicate the news to you as soon as it occurs so that everyone is well-informed.