TORREVIEJA Town Hall has told it’s staff not to come in today and self-isolate themselves against a potential spread of Coronavirus.

One worker had tested positive on Friday and a meeting yesterday, Sunday 15 March, decided against certain staff coming in.

Those include employees over 60, those with arterial hypertension, diabetes or any cardiovascular diseases.

Other vulnerable staff were also told to stay at home, such as those with chronic lung diseases or expectant mothers.

Torrevieja’s Safety and Health Committee also decided on providing only the minimum services for the next 15 days, with staff working from home to the best of their ability.