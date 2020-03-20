1,002 people have been killed by the coronavirus in Spain.

New figures released this morning also show that the caseload has surged again to 19,998.

However the increase in confirmed cases has slowed and is less than 16.5%, compared to the 25% jump experienced yesterday, reported director of health emergencies Fernando Simon.

“The truth is that, among seriously ill patients, it is a reality that if they belong to at risk groups, they will have a higher mortality rate than others,” he told a press conference, “In some groups survival cannot be guaranteed.”.

Spain is the fourth country in the world to record more than 1,000 deaths, following China, Italy and Iran.

Some 1,588 people have been cured in Spain.

SPAIN’S COVID-19 CASELOAD

6,777 in Madrid (498 dead)

3.270 in Cataluña (82 dead)

1.190 in País Vasco (53 dead)

921 in la Comunidad Valenciana (24 dead)

1.008 in Andalucía (23 dead)

801 in Castilla-La Mancha (42 dead)

868 in Castilla y León (43 dead)

468 in La Rioja (5 dead)

482 in Navarra(4 dead)

453 in Galicia (4 dead)

292 in Asturias (2 dead)

281 in Aragón (15 dead)

241 in Extremadura (10 dead)

220 in Canarias (3 dead)

169 in Baleares (3 dead)

215 in Murcia

83 in Cantabria (1 dead)

23 in Melilla

1 in Ceuta