TWO men have been arrested for getting their car into Barcelona El Prat’s Terminal 1.

In the early hours of this morning, two men managed to get their car into Barcelona airport and park it in front of an escalator.

The vehicle entered the terminal building through a revolving door, while the airport was practically empty.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The two men – both of which are Albanian nationals – were apprehended by the police.

According to Eduard Sallent, Chief Commissioner of Mossos, one of the men detained made an ‘Islamist-style proclamation’.

For the moment no hypothesis has been made about the situation, but neither man has a terrorist past according to Sallent.

The bomb squad has verified that no explosives were found in the car.