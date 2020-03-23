What a shock it was for all of us to read about the Coronavirus. We watched on our television screens a total disaster happening in China.

At the time, it seemed so far away that you could look on with nothing but astonishment as whole cities were shut down and new hospitals built.

It didn’t take long to realise that we could all be affected.

All of us have different coping techniques – one is to panic, run around in circles, and rush to the supermarket and bulk buy.

The other is to read as much as possible, do everything in your power to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy, whilst living as normal a life as possible.

There is very little else you can do, except continually wash your hands.

It makes you realise how very vulnerable we all are and with so many nasty, evil people around, it is a wonder something like this hasn’t happened before.

If you feel a little like a sitting duck, you’re not the only one.

My company has put in place an emergency procedure, should one of the staff become infected and their particular office have to close for a while, to maintain as full a service as possible to all my clients.

I have always impressed on people to take out travel insurance when booking a holiday. And, sadly, there will be many holidays spoilt by current events.

However, if your holiday and insurance is booked before any particular area is restricted by the government, you will be covered by our travel insurance, and every case will be assessed on an individual basis.

With regards to private health, obviously the same situation applies regarding the emergency number, which in the Valencian region is 900 300 555.

Whatever you do, do not go to an emergency department or hospital, private or public, if you believe you have symptoms.

You will be assessed over the telephone and if necessary visited for tests and given advice.

If you need any more help or information, please call one of my offices.

To finish with better news, I have relocated two offices, one in Javea (so we now have locations in both the Port and the Arenal) and the other in Playa Flamenca, to provide a better service to my clients.

For more information or a quotation, please contact one of my offices or visit my website www.jennifercunningham.net.

