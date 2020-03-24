POLICE in Madrid have discovered a party in a flat in the area of Tetuan, where four women and two naked men were found.

All were denounced for breaking the state of alarm, since only the tenant actually lived there.

The police intervention took place after complaints from the neighbours, who claimed that the people in the house had been partying for several days with music at full volume and many people passing through.

Police arrived at the scene on Saturday at 9.30am and found music on, disco lights along with a build-up of glasses and alcohol and an atmosphere full of smoke.

In the bedrooms, four women and two naked men were found in different rooms located along the hallway.

Five of them were reported for breaching the state of alarm, while the tenant, the only person who was registered there, was also reported for violating noise pollution laws.