RYANAIR have offered all their aircrafts to EU governments in the fight against Covid-19.

The Dublin based airline announced on Twitter earlier today that most of their flights will be grounded as of today.

Their planes will be made available to all EU governments in order to use them for rescue flights or to transport necessary equipment.

It is also highlighted that a deep clean and daily disinfection of the aircrafts will be taking place to minimise the spread of infection.

The statement which was signed by the CEO, Michael O’Leary, states that they’ve had to reduce their office staff by 50% in order to abide by social distancing guidelines and therefore customers will have a longer waiting time when trying to contact customer support.

The low cost airline also predicts that it won’t operate any commercial flights for the entirety of March, April and May.

This is because they argue that if the pandemic develops like it did in China, it will take approximately three months for it to be contained.

The airline signs off the statement with words of support saying: “It is important to remember that, like all pandemics, this crisis will pass.

“Our Governments and health agencies are taking unprecedented action, but they require our support, so by working together we can all help to eliminate Covid-19 and allow our lives to return to normality.”