POLICE in northern Spain have fined their own agent for going jogging last Sunday.

A Tweet from the Policia Local in Ponferrada, Leon, revealed a ‘denuncia’ has been made against the agent of the same force for ‘exercising in his free time’.

“We consider this behaviour intolerable and we apologise,” the Tweet read.

“All citizens are equal and, as police, we have to set an example.”

It comes as Spain enters its second week of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police across the nation have powers to fine members of the public who are out without one of eight justified reasons, and as of Friday last week has ramped up efforts due to public disobedience.