ABOUT 200 Spaniards have been stuck on a cruise ship in the Indian Ocean due to coronavirus.

A Costa Cruises ship with 1,800 passengers is drifting somewhere between Australia and Madagascar, trying to decide where to dock next.

The cruise set sail from Barcelona on January 11 when the coronavirus was only confined to China.

Since then, Covid-19 has spread around the world, with Europe being the epicentre of the pandemic.

The passengers on board, including the 200 Spaniards don’t know their next or final destination, with many countries closing their ports.

On Saturday, 15 passengers got off in Perth and have been put into quarantine for the next two weeks.

The last stop on the trip is Venice, where it was scheduled to dock on April 26, but most passengers want to avoid going to Italy, which is the worst hit country in Europe.

Passengers have written a letter to the captain to look for alternatives instead of drifting around for the next month.A spokesperson for Costa Cruises said: “The only currently viable itinerary, and the safest, is to make technical stops whenever it is allowed.”