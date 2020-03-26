THE Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has pledged €500 million to help clubs that are struggling financially due to Covid-19.

The money will be used to help clubs that can’t claim back lost television rights from the period when matches are not being played.

That money is a loan, as it’s expected to be paid back over a period of five years.

In addition, the RFEF will also help both amateur men’s and women’s teams, by loaning them €4 million.

RFEF President Luis Rubiales said: “My message is one of union, hope, discipline.

“All of football, from the modest to the elite, we should send a message of solidarity, together we will stop this virus.

“We want to sit down with La Liga to talk about the problems that some clubs might have.”

The 42-year-old has also offered the national team’s hotel and staff, including psychologists and physiotherapists to the health service, to use in their fight against the virus.