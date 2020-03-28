IN ONLY two weeks of ‘lock-down’, Torrevieja authorities will have issued 1,000 penalties to people flouting lock-down restrictions, according to the Mayor.

TORREVIEJA MAYOR: Eduardo Dolón

City Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, said this week, “Today we have 900 and the Local Police estimates that a thousand will be reached in the remainder of the week, many of them are for reasons that we have repeatedly mentioned, such as going for a walk the dog 4 kilometers from your house.”

He warned, “When the Local Police identify you, they check where your home is.”

Dolón reassured the people of Torrevieja that he will continue to work with local and regional Health Departments to gather more specific information regarding the spread of the coronavirus in the city and developing measures to address the pandemic.

A video-conference is planned for Monday, March 30 with the Department of Innovation.