SPAIN’S hospitals are near ‘breaking point’ with a deluge of critical Covid cases in the last few days.

A total of six autonomous regions are ‘very close’ to the limit of critical ICU beds, while Madrid and Catalunya have hit their capacity.

Deputy director of health alerts and emergencies, Maria Jose Sierra told a press conference: “What worries us most is the pressure on the ICUs. Although the trend is decreasing, the pressure in the coming weeks will be significant.”

Sierra was speaking, having stepped in for stricken Health Minister Fernando Simon, who has come down with the virus.

While she did not name the six regions, she added that an ‘impressive effort’ was being made to bring in more ICU beds.

Communities around the country are converting municipal buildings into temporary ICUs with Malaga converting the Carranque Sports Centre to hold a further 400 beds.

