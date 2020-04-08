TUI has cancelled all beach holidays for the next five weeks due to COVID-19.

The UK’s largest travel firm has suspended all trips up to May 14, with its Marella Cruises sailings until June at the earliest.

A Tui spokesperson spoke to Sky News and said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation and will start taking people on holiday again as soon as we are able to do so.

“At this point in time, nobody can accurately predict when that will be, so for the time being we will keep a close eye on our programme and continue to amend and adapt timings in line with the latest global travel advice.

“Customers who have had their booking cancelled will be able to amend their holiday to any other Tui package holiday on sale.”

This comes after the UK Foreign Office advised against any overseas travel ‘indefinitely’.

It is still unclear however whether customers will have their bookings refunded.

The law does state that refunds need to be offered within 14 days.

This comes after Jet2 also cancelled all their flights and holiday packages yesterday until June 17.