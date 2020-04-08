ANY expat or local can now pay for a coronavirus test at the Cenyt hospital in Estepona.

The blood tests are available by private appointment from April 13 and will cost €45.

Patients will have to wait just 15 minutes for the result and can request the test whether they are showing symptoms or not.

According to Diario Sur, the hospital purchased 10,000 BIOSYNEX COVID-19 BSS tests from Switzerland.

People can make a reservation by phone on 952 808 100.

The hospital is currently negotiating with private insurers to cover the cost of the test.

The private health provider is also donating several units of the test to Fundación Residencia Virgen del Carmen de Estepona.