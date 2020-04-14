THE ALICANTE Food Bank and several charities have combined forces with Guardia Civil to collect and distribute food parcels among migrant communities in the region.

COMBINED FORCES: Helping migrant communities in Alicante

Since the weekend, the Immigrant Attention Team (EDATI) have worked with Civil Protection to visit Senegalese, Venezuelan and Georgian communities, ensuring that everyone has at least the basic needs.

Over the following weeks, the Guardia Civil will work with all organisations to ensure that the distribution reaches as many people as possible.