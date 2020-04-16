SPAIN has recorded a slight jump in both new infections and deaths related to COVID-19.

Since yesterday, 551 people have died from coronavirus (up from yesterday’s 523), bringing the total number of deaths to 19,130.

Meanwhile, a further 5,183 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, up from the 5,092 registered on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of cases to 182,816.

Director of health emergencies Fernando Simon told press yesterday that the data should be looked at with caution as the country was carrying out more testing and revealing old and past infections.

There also continues to be thousands of people recovering each day, with today’s total standing at 3,944 (up from yesterday’s 3,349).

Some 74,797 have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain.