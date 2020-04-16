EASYJET have announced that they plan to leave middle seats empty on their planes, even once the lockdown is lifted.

The low cost airline has come to this decision in order to allow for social distancing, even when normality has somewhat returned.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren spoke to the BBC and said that he expects this measure will encourage more people to fly.

“That is something that we will do because I think that is something that the customers would like to see.

“I’m talking about this as an initial phase.

“Nobody knows for how long that phase will be.”

He said the Luton based airline would be able to implement this because they do not expect their planes to be full immediately after lockdown is lifted.

This comes after EasyJet released its winter schedule early in order to accommodate customers who wanted to move their tickets to a later date.