Millions of masks arrived in Valencia this week as the ninth flight lands with supplies from China

Valencia’s city airport welcomed the ninth flight from China crammed with PPE supplies on Tuesday, March 14.

VALENCIAN PPE: 53 Tonnes unloaded

In a bid to counter the spread of Coronavirus, 2,461,400 masks and 90,000 pairs of protective glasses arrived on the Boeing 777, a load weighing over 53 tonnes.

The Valencian Community has now received 12 million masks, 6.8 million gloves, 642,851 protective coveralls and 347,600 pairs of protective glasses from China via this route.