AN NHS nurse has travelled across Spain to join her old team in the UK in the fight against COVID-19.

Trudy Laverick set off from her current home in Benidorm, before taking a taxi to Madrid and flying back to Barnsley on April 10.

The former nurse was taken for free by a Costa Blanca taxi firm, who drove trudy 4hrs 45mins to the Spanish capital for her connecting flight.

Photographs of Trudy via Alicante Transfers

“The company offered their services when Trudy Laverick contacted friends to see if anyone could her back to work in the UK for the NHS,” said a review on the business’ Facebook page.

“Only way was to get to Madrid from Benidorm, so Alicante Transfers stepped up for an early morning flight to the UK.”

Trudy set off at midnight on April 9 for her early morning flight on April 10.